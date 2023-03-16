Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 41,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 231,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Youdao Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
