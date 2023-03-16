Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 41,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 231,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

