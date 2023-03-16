Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.55 and last traded at $127.50. 236,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 660,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Chart Industries Stock Down 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

