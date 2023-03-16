First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 46,460 shares.The stock last traded at $95.04 and had previously closed at $93.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.