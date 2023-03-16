First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 46,460 shares.The stock last traded at $95.04 and had previously closed at $93.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $682.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
