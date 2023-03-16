Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 331,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,783,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $833.36 million, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

