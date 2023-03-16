Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 4.2%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 222,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,763,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 538,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Olaplex by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 1,074,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.