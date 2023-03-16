Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Trading Up 8.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 26,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Specifically, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $536.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

