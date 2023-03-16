SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $75.17. Approximately 230,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 557,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SouthState Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 12,224 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $996,989.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

