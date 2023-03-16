Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 770,682 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

