BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %

BMRN opened at $87.74 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,411,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

