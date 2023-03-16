Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 1,042,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,724,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 329,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Stories

