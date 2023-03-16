StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Pampa Energía Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $36.87.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
