StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.