Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.04 and its 200 day moving average is $268.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

