Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $183.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.
About Palo Alto Networks
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.