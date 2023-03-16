Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANWGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $183.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

