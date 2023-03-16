Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 8.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. 545,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,675,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Oatly Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

