Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 8.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. 545,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,675,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Oatly Group Trading Up 3.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.