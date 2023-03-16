Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $113.65 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

