StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

