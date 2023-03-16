StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
ORI opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
