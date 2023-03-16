StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

