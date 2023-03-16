StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.