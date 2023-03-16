Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Oppenheimer Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oppenheimer (OPY)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.