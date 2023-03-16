Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

