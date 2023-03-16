Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.