One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $478.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $120,719.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,817.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

