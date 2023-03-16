OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

