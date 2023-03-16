StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

