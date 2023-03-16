Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Oil States International Stock Performance
NYSE OIS opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
