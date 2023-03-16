NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.22 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
