NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.22 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

