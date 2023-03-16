ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

OGS stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

