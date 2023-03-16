Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OEC. UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

