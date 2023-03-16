O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Stock Down 1.4 %

OI stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

