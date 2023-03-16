Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

