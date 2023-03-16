Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of NVS opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
