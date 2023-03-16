Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Outbrain Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OB opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.63. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.