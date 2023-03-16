NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.70 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.