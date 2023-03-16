Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.