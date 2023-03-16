StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NVRO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Nevro has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nevro by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.