New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NYT. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

