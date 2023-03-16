Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

FDVV opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

