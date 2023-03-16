Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

XSVM opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.