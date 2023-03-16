IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,010 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.