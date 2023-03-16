IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,618 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.