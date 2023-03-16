IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

