Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

