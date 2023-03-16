IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,990 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.