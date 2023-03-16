IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,979 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.