IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51,425 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

