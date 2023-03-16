IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 539.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,429 shares during the period.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RINF opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

