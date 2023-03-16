SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 146,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.07.

