Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Target Price at $31.40

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

