CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $218.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.45.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.67 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

