Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 295.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 15,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 82.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $10,056,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

