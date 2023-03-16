IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 53,327 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,327 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

