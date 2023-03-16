Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.